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The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ilan Goldenberg, Middle East Expert
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ilan Goldenberg, Middle East Expert

Israeli elections, excerpts from the authoritarian playbook, and California non-citizen voting legal updates
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
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Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Ilan Goldenberg, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ilan Goldenberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at J Street. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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