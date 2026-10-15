Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ben Sheehan, the creator and host of Civics Made Easy on PBS. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Sheehan, Civics Expert
Civics Made Easy Season 2 now on PBS, what’s not included in the Constitution?, and holding optimism for democracy
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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