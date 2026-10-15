The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Sheehan, Civics Expert
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Ben Sheehan, Civics Expert

Civics Made Easy Season 2 now on PBS, what’s not included in the Constitution?, and holding optimism for democracy
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
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Norman Eisen's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Ben Sheehan, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Ben Sheehan, the creator and host of Civics Made Easy on PBS. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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