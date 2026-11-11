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Coffee with Contrarians ft.Rev. Paul Raushenbush, CEO of Interfaith Alliance

Hegseth impeachment, Interfaith Alliance bus tour recap, and building power through peace
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
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Jennifer Rubin, Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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