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The Contrarian

The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Natalie Fertig, Reporter
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Natalie Fertig, Reporter

East Potomac Golf Links case update, on the ground in rural America, and can we trust polling?
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Jennifer Rubin, Natalie Fertig, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
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Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Natalie Fertig, independent journalist and author of OUT OF STATE on Substack. We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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