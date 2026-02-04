Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Caro Henry, Alene N., Mary Lois, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance
DHS funding, ICE at the midterm polls, Epstein file incompetence, and more
Feb 04, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts