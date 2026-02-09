Thank you for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians featuring Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang
5th Circuit mass detention decision, Bad Bunny's joyous halftime show, & Ghislaine Maxwell deposition
Feb 09, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts