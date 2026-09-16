The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

One of the few smart things congress has done. The arts enrich our minds our souls and our country!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Thank you for a great history lesson, even though no fascist will ever read it.

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