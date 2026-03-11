Contrarian Community Chat Charter

Thank you for being a Contrarian and being a part of our inclusive, pro-democracy community. In addition to Substack’s general community guidelines, here is what we expect in our digital dialogue space:

Our chat is a safe space for diverse information sharing and discussion. Healthy dialogue is encouraged, especially during disagreement. Therefore, no harassment, hate speech, bullying, or violent language towards others will be tolerated. Infractions will result in suspension or removal from the chat. Keep it polite and we’ll be alright!

The Contrarian Subscriber Chat is for sharing, analyzing, and discussing all things The Contrarian. Please stay on topic with relevant subjects surrounding our domestic and foreign content (or your cute pets advocating for democracy!). Don’t let irrelevant topics derail the discussion.

Occasionally we will host subscriber chats in connection to specific political and cultural events. Please try to stay on topic during these events.

We love that our Contrarians are scholars of the world and have so much to share. However, this chat is not the space for self-promotion, advertising, recruiting, campaigning, soliciting or proselytizing. This includes calls for subscribers, subscriptions deals, repetitive or irrelevant posts, or updates concerning other publications for promotional purposes.

Don’t just drop and roll (on) after posting a link! Add a little something to it, like a discussion question.

Additionally, please refrain from spamming the chat with links, posts, images, videos, and articles. Multiple posts of the same content will be deleted. This includes spammy subjects – so double check the content you share.

Please ensure all shared links are safe and do not include spam or viruses. As much as we’d love to think we won a thousand dollars, we doubt we did.

Keep yourself and others safe! Do not share anyone else’s personal information, as this can result in doxing and safety hazards. Do not share your own address, phone number, or other personal information that could be abused by bad actors. We love and trust our Contrarians, but protecting your privacy online is always a best practice, no matter where you are.

Have a question, comment, or concern about the chat? You can message us directly via the Substack app or email us at info@contrariannews.org. Our staff members monitor our inboxes and will respond as soon as we can.