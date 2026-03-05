Subscribe
Oppose War, Stand Up for Women and Science
Contrarian Calls to Action: How to make a difference for democracy, March 5-12
14 mins ago
•
The Contrarian
Gangsters of Capitalism
A conversation between renowned author and journalist Jonathan M. Katz and Abraham Kenmore
1 hr ago
•
Abraham Kenmore
2
Sen. Merkley Condemns "Funding an Unconstitutional War"
Republicans claim $30M isn't enough for Trump's war in Iran
1 hr ago
•
The Contrarian
and
Jennifer Rubin
13
2
1
18:29
Those Numbers Are Way Up
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
2 hrs ago
•
Michael de Adder
7
1
Take Notice of Who Celebrates Women
Our golden hockey girls may end up with a jubilee far greater than eating fast-food burgers and sharing their medals with a tempestuous tyrant, thanks…
3 hrs ago
6
5
3
Where U.S. Athletes Always Lose: Healthcare
When the Winter Games ended, so did Americans’ access to a standard of care on par with other democracies.
4 hrs ago
5
2
1
Trump Brings America Closer to a Quagmire in Iran with No Clear End in Mind
Trump’s second-term foreign policy is “strikes without strategy,” a fixation on military operations conducted in the absence of a longer-term idea.
6 hrs ago
22
10
7
Coffee with Contrarians and G. Elliott Morris: The Numbers Behind the Dems' Primary Wins
Top pollster gives insight into the midterm electorate and why Democrats are winning
6 hrs ago
•
Jennifer Rubin
,
G. Elliott Morris
, and
Norman Eisen
582
23
11
32:33
Evening Roundup, March 4
Spotlight
7 hrs ago
•
The Contrarian
8
1
The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement
Thursday: Protests against war and ICE in Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and more.
7 hrs ago
•
The Contrarian
2,905
158
478
The Year Texas Might Turn Blue
The stars are aligning for Democrats
8 hrs ago
•
Jennifer Rubin
728
75
94
What is the War Powers Resolution?
And is it actually effective? Civics expert Ben Sheehan explains
20 hrs ago
•
The Contrarian
and
Ben Sheehan
42
3
7
2:14
