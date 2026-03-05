The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Oppose War, Stand Up for Women and Science
Contrarian Calls to Action: How to make a difference for democracy, March 5-12
  The Contrarian
Gangsters of Capitalism
A conversation between renowned author and journalist Jonathan M. Katz and Abraham Kenmore
  Abraham Kenmore
Sen. Merkley Condemns "Funding an Unconstitutional War"
Republicans claim $30M isn't enough for Trump's war in Iran
  The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
18:29
Those Numbers Are Way Up
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
  Michael de Adder
Take Notice of Who Celebrates Women
Our golden hockey girls may end up with a jubilee far greater than eating fast-food burgers and sharing their medals with a tempestuous tyrant, thanks…
Where U.S. Athletes Always Lose: Healthcare
When the Winter Games ended, so did Americans’ access to a standard of care on par with other democracies.
Trump Brings America Closer to a Quagmire in Iran with No Clear End in Mind
Trump’s second-term foreign policy is “strikes without strategy,” a fixation on military operations conducted in the absence of a longer-term idea.
Coffee with Contrarians and G. Elliott Morris: The Numbers Behind the Dems' Primary Wins
Top pollster gives insight into the midterm electorate and why Democrats are winning
  Jennifer RubinG. Elliott Morris, and Norman Eisen
32:33
Evening Roundup, March 4
Spotlight
  The Contrarian
The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement
Thursday: Protests against war and ICE in Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and more.
  The Contrarian
The Year Texas Might Turn Blue
The stars are aligning for Democrats
  Jennifer Rubin
What is the War Powers Resolution?
And is it actually effective? Civics expert Ben Sheehan explains
  The Contrarian and Ben Sheehan
2:14
