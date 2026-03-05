The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
2h

It is also very refreshing to see a black man celebrating ALL female athletes, especially with what must be a very expensive for him, celebration. Kudos to Flavor Flav.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Thanks for this hopeful account! I could have stopped right at the "publicly declined" part about the team's WH invite. Every time a winning team goes to lick Trump's boots there, I feel ill, particularly when it is a baseball team such as the Dodgers that owes its success to a roster with diverse ethnic backgrounds. Feels an awful lot like internalized racism and legitimizes Mister's overt bigotry. So pleased about this high-profile party for women athletes.

