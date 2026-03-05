Evening Roundup, March 5
FT: Sen. Merkley condemns war money grab, calls to action, frontline abortion workers, Olympics' gender divide, Gangsters of Capitalism, & April Ryan's The Tea ft. Mary Trump & Rep. Kweisi Mfume
Primary these Democrats because they voted against the War Powers Act:
Henry Cuellar TX-28, Jared Golden MA-02, Greg Lamdsman OH-01, Juan C. Vargas CA-52
2 regime changes wars withing weeks...From another of Trump's illegal wars without guardrails under the guise of a "noble mission" to the subversion of our elections in November as a "national emergency"...we have been warned. Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!