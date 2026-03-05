The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
21h

Primary these Democrats because they voted against the War Powers Act:

Henry Cuellar TX-28, Jared Golden MA-02, Greg Lamdsman OH-01, Juan C. Vargas CA-52

Reply
Share
Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
19h

2 regime changes wars withing weeks...From another of Trump's illegal wars without guardrails under the guise of a "noble mission" to the subversion of our elections in November as a "national emergency"...we have been warned. Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture