The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

Let us recall that the "disastrous, haphazard withdrawal" of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 was due Trump suddenly making a deal with the Taliban to do just that. Remember him inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David? Why not just give them the keys to the WH, Donald? That was his idea of a deal--to elevate their legitimacy and give away all leverage. Joe Biden merely played the hand he was dealt in keeping his promise to end our occupation there.

This would be a good time to say, Thank you, Joe Biden, and we miss you.

BosPhotoGuy
3h

"Trump Brings America Closer to a Quagmire in Iran with No Clear End in Mind"

The REPUBLICAN Party Brings America Closer to a Quagmire in Iran with No Clear End in Mind.

We need to hold them ALL responsible

