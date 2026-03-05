The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanne Adamson's avatar
Susanne Adamson
21h

As a now retired after working as an OB/Gyn for 34 years I applaud this movie. I would also like to suggest another topic. The fact that the maternal death for white women in Texas increased over 90% and for black women 56% the year after SCOTUS Dobbs ruling. People often tell me when I discuss abortion that they are pro life. I say so am I. I am for the mothers life!

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1d

Meredith, thank you so much for another compelling story. It's amazing what supposed "religious" people (men) do to women in need and their healthcare.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Contrarian and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture