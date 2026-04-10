We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Charlie, who spends weekday mornings with me while his momma, Rachel Kaplan, is at work.

Age: 11-ish

Breed: Yorkipoo, mostly.

Hobbies: Eating filet mignon, looking fancy, traveling to New York in his puppy pram, playing with his stuffed bear.

Worst/Best Moment: Worst moment: Charlie was rescued at about 11 months old from Puerto Rico. He learned to wait outside restaurants to beg for food, which his momma thinks led to his taste for fine dining, making him an expensive dog to feed. Best moment: When he cuddles up with his momma on cold nights.

Jamie Riley is senior editor of The Contrarian.

In memoriam: Contrarian Contributor Azza Cohen’s dog Rex, who was a Contrarian Pet of the Week in September, died last month. We send our sympathies to Azza and her wife, Kathleen.