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John Frangelico's avatar
John Frangelico
2h

That's a nice picture of Charlie in that field of green. He looks playful and a tad mischievous. My condolences to Azza and Kathleen re their loss of Rex.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

I'm so sorry about Rex, Azza. Every moment together with a pet adds to that special history. Whenever a dog friend passes, I think of Elvis Costello's song about love: "Every day I write the book."

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