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Sue Seiffert's avatar
Sue Seiffert
2d

A tuxie-torbie!

Tuxedo - white paws, chin, chest, tummy

Tortoiseshell - blended orange/white/black (calicoes have patches of the same colors)

Tabby - classic stripes

So does she have the dainty disdain of a tuxedo, the strong will of a tortoiseshell, or the sweet cuddliness of a tabby? Or all three?

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2d

Love those kitty cat paws 🐾 ❤️

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