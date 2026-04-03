We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Pancake

Age: 11

Breed: American Shorthair, maybe? (idk, she was rescued from a storm drain.)

Hobbies: Laying around, playing in the sun, cuddling, not paying rent.

Worst/Best Moment: Pancake trapped herself in the kitchen cabinetry in my apartment once. Took a whole evening to find and get her out.

G. Elliott Morris is a professional statistician, data scientist, and political journalist, He specializes in data-driven analysis of elections, polling, and public opinion. He is the author of Strength in Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them. Find him on Substack here.