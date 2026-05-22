Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Buttercup!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Buttercup
Age: 10 months
Breed: goldfish
Origin: county fair
Hobbies: Swimming around in circles.
Worst Moment: Can’t remember.
Best Moment: Can’t remember.
Meredith Blake is the Contrarian’s culture columnist.
In Memoriam: Contrarian contributor Shalise Manza Young lost her beloved Coco this month. The Contrarian extends our deepest sympathies to the Young family. Read more about the delightful and beautiful Coco, who was our pet of the week in August.
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Hail to our patriot pet of the week, Buttercup! But I've got news, my friend. If you truly want to drain the swamp, you're gonna need a bigger boat.
I’m so grateful Buttercup is not a swamp critter.
So sorry Shalise on your loss. ❤️🩹