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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

Hail to our patriot pet of the week, Buttercup! But I've got news, my friend. If you truly want to drain the swamp, you're gonna need a bigger boat.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I’m so grateful Buttercup is not a swamp critter.

So sorry Shalise on your loss. ❤️‍🩹

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