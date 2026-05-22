We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Buttercup

Age: 10 months

Breed: goldfish

Origin: county fair

Hobbies: Swimming around in circles.

Worst Moment: Can’t remember.

Best Moment: Can’t remember.

Meredith Blake is the Contrarian’s culture columnist.

In Memoriam: Contrarian contributor Shalise Manza Young lost her beloved Coco this month. The Contrarian extends our deepest sympathies to the Young family. Read more about the delightful and beautiful Coco, who was our pet of the week in August.