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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

Pearl, you're a year old! You don't have puppy teeth anymore. Those are bad enough, so stop the biting!

Our Irish setter was so painfully oral when she was a puppy that we nicknamed her The Shark and wondered if she'd ever grow out of it. I'm pleased to say that not only did she do that, she is the loviest and sweetest of the succession of 4 setters in our lives. Pro tip: always offer a toy in place of human blood :)

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