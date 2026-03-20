Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Pearl!
By Eliza Schloss
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Pearl
Age: 1
Breed: Pug
Hobbies: Stealing shoes, digging in the dirt, and eating rocks.
Worst/Best Moment: Worst moment is when she’s biting, and the best is when she’s sleeping.
Eliza Schloss is a content strategist and producer for J Street.
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Pearl, you're a year old! You don't have puppy teeth anymore. Those are bad enough, so stop the biting!
Our Irish setter was so painfully oral when she was a puppy that we nicknamed her The Shark and wondered if she'd ever grow out of it. I'm pleased to say that not only did she do that, she is the loviest and sweetest of the succession of 4 setters in our lives. Pro tip: always offer a toy in place of human blood :)