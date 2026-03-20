By Eliza Schloss

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Pearl

Age: 1

Breed: Pug

Hobbies: Stealing shoes, digging in the dirt, and eating rocks.

Worst/Best Moment: Worst moment is when she’s biting, and the best is when she’s sleeping.

Eliza Schloss is a content strategist and producer for J Street.