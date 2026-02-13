Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Grits!
By Sherri Solinger
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Grits
Age: 11
Breed: Pit bull
Hobbies: Deep cuddling, eating sticks, being very handsome, and sunbathing.
Worst/Best Moment:
All of Grits’ moments are the best. Like a lot of other pit bulls, he is a giant mush. He looks very tough, but in reality, he doesn’t actually know how to be tough. He’s ALL LOVE!
If I HAD to name a pretty bad Grits moment: He chewed up my Beatles Let it Be vinyl box set last year. But all is forgiven. It’s impossible to stay mad at him because he truly is the best.
Special note for Presidents Day: Jimmy Carter had a dog named Grits.
Sherri Solinger is a video editor for The Contrarian.
Both of the Grits remind us that caring people like dogs and dogs like them. They need no other buy-in. Suppose every candidate for public office were vetted by these nonpartisan dogs. We'd get more Carters and no Trumps--right, Grits?
Grits chewed up you r Vinyl “Let it Be Box Set??? OH NO!!! But with that face, no wonder you couldn’t stay angry with him! :)