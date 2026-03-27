Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Juno!
By Shreya Wankhade
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Juno
Age: 9 years old!
Breed: Long-hair tuxedo
Hobbies: taking naps in sunny areas, eating anything and everything, conducting investigations into every dark corner of the apartment
Worst moment: growling at every furry guest who dares enter her sovereign territory — she is very territorial
Best moment: Juno loves to watch movies, she is a born snuggler, and an attentive listener.
Shreya Wankhade is a communications assistant at Democracy Defenders Action.
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Nice Tuxie cat 🐈⬛ 🥰
She is verrrrrry pretty. I love a snuggly pet!