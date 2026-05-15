We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Luna

Age: 9 years old

Breed: Retriever/lab mix

Hobbies: Spending time with other dogs, playing at the park, and hiking.

Worst/Best moment: Luna ended up at the shelter after her previous family left her behind on their property when they moved. She doesn’t understand why they were done loving her, because she wasn’t done loving them. But Luna isn’t one to dwell on the past! Though this isn’t the retirement she imagined, she’s keeping her heart open and looking forward to brighter days. She knows her forever family is out there, and she’s ready for the next chapter with them.

Fun fact, Luna’s adoption fees have been waived!

Luna is available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue, a Washington, D.C.,-based rescue. We rescue dogs from high-kill shelters in economically challenged areas. If you or someone you know might be interested in our paw-fect pal Luna, please contact us at adopt@ruraldogrescue.com.

Ciera Stone is the editorial associate at The Contrarian.