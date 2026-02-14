The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
Feb 14

When someone uses the TDS moniker with me I always counter it with you mean Trumps Deportation Scam.

DM
Feb 14

The news today about the battle between the FAA and the Pentagon is just more confirmation that this regime is getting its kicks from a desire for destruction fueled by incompetence, ignorance, indifference to human life, narcissism. Not one of us is safe.

