Thank you Anna Du Pen, Michael Broder, David Aimone, Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH, Jeanne Elbe, and many others for tuning into the live video with Steve Vladeck! Join us for our next live video in the app.
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Contrarians on Breaking News! Abrego Garcia Returns to U.S.
Jen Rubin and Steve Vladeck go live to discuss Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S.
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