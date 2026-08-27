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Marching Again on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

The 63rd anniversary of the 1963 march is Friday, and we’re still marching.
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The Contrarian

Friday marks the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. As we look back at this historic civil rights demonstration, we are reminded that the struggle for freedom is not over, as the echoes of past inequality reverberate loudly to the present.

For more information on this year’s March on Washington to defend the vote, visit marchonwashington2026.com.

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