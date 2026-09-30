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Helena P. Schrader's avatar
Helena P. Schrader
3h

While I don't object to expanding the Supreme Court, surely we should also impeach and try for treason justices who have sworn to uphold the Constitution who have instead systematically used their power to tear it apart!

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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
3h

Thanks Jen. I agree: the courts are the most inefficient and least effective way to protect citizens' right to vote. I have a suggestion based on Australia's strategy to have a broad plebiscite happen. They have not identified voting as a privilege or a right. They define it as a legal obligation. And they fine people who do not vote. Voting is easy to do, efficient, and relatively painless in Australia. I know that this strategy would mean that the MAGAts would also come out but it is far more likely that a REQUIREMENT that people vote would bring out the people who failed to do so in 2024 and thereby stuck us with the Felon and his malicious, malignant minions and managers. Voting should be the easiest thing to do. The fact that the fascists want to restrict it--even to the point of rescinding the 19th Amendment--should tell everyone where the line in the sand is.

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