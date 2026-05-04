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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Every one of the arguments in this article leave me with the definitive conclusion that this "assassination attempt" was staged in order to give the orange dumpster a stronger argument to build his golden monstrosity soonest.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
12m

Governance has virtually stopped under this Republican Congress. No investigations about anything. They have "walled-off" reasoning, and hidden their thoughts behind closed doors, and refused to give town halls, walling off the public's view from consideration. Republicans are not only willing, they are eager to go along with every ludicrous idea of this Trump regime. The reason incompetence reigns, and our nation is being guided by fools who think they know better than the professionals and experts, is that Congress has allowed it. It is our money being spent ... on a ballroom, and on the war, among other major undertakings, and our representatives are not weighing in. There is a common theme amid the chaos: of disasters created by Trump's need to destroy ... and build anew. But what he is building with our money bears no resemblance to a democracy. It is what happens behind all those walls, in secret, that makes us all less secure (especially for any person criminalized and placed in a "detention camp").

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