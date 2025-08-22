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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
Aug 23, 2025

Heading to London next month for a week of sightseeing and bookstore wallowing. As a solo traveler I have found the cafes at museums and my favorite bookstore, Waterstone's, to have, good, reasonably priced food.

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Richard S's avatar
Richard S
Aug 23, 2025

Chalkboard sign seen outside of a London restaurant during the first Trump regime (July, 2020):

"All Americans must be accompanied by an adult"

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