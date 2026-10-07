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Sharon L. Shelly's avatar
Sharon L. Shelly
16m

Ohio is one of a number of states that have been governed by a Republican "trifecta" for years. The GOP has held the governorship and both houses of the legislature. They have come to feel completely entitled to do whatever they want, regardless of the will of the voters.

I think this helps explain why Jon Husted is bewildered by the backlash to his beloved data centers. And why he thought that introducing a pathetic bill to "suggest" that data centers "consider" some (strictly voluntary) regulations might be enough to mollify Ohioans. He has no real understanding of the real concerns of his state's voters.

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
19mEdited

"Data centers may not be the top issue in Ohio or nationally, but they have come to serve as a stand-in for a host of issues — affordability, the outsized power of high-tech companies, soaring energy issues, Trump’s utter cluelessness, Republicans’ inability to cross their cult leader on issues that matter to constituents, and the looming divide between the rich and everyone else. "

LOVE that Ms. Rubin puts "Trump's cluelessness" in the middle of a long list of trespasses that the megalomaniac's (or maybe that should be "MAGAlomaniac") government has imposed upon our once-great country.

Can't wait for a time in which the fascist felon's name is barely mentioned at all, or only in the context of "disgraced former president".

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