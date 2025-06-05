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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Jun 5, 2025Edited

Look, Mr. Stupid started as a standup comedian, and even that was a stretch for him. He's really just a blowhard who happened to ride the insult comic wave. He doesn't have insights, he has a chip on his shoulder.

When I compare him with the great George Carlin, who besides being very funny was also the classic societal gadfly, Maher looks like a piece of dogshit on the bottom of George's shoe. It makes you wonder what Bill was willing to do for stardom.

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Julie O's avatar
Julie O
Jun 5, 2025

Maher has always been one of the smuggest assholes on TV. Never could stand the guy even if he occasionally said things I agreed with. This and the Trump sane-washing were all I needed to add him to my never watch again list. Not that I was watching him anymore anyway.

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