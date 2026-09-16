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Susan Iwanisziw's avatar
Susan Iwanisziw
3h

As always, Jen, nail on the head. Please distribute to all Democratic and Independent candidates.

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Andrew Goldstein's avatar
Andrew Goldstein
3h

The Republican Party has all but drowned in a sea of lies and moral hypocrisy. The leadership is anti-American, unpatriotic and facilitating the most corrupt president in American history.

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