The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Democratic Lawmaker Humiliates Trump After Stunt Backfires

Rep. LaMonica McIver joins Norm & Katie Phang for Legal Fight Club
The Contrarian's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian, Norman Eisen, and Katie Phang
Feb 23, 2026

In this episode of Legal Fight Club, Katie Phang and Norm Eisen are joined by Rep. LaMonica McIver for a broader conversation about the state of American democracy.

As political tensions rise and approval numbers shift ahead of the State of the Union, questions about oversight, prosecutorial discretion, and political accountability are front and center. This episode steps back from headlines to examine the bigger picture: the health of our democracy and the rule of law in a deeply polarized moment.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture