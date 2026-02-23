Democratic Lawmaker Humiliates Trump After Stunt Backfires

In this episode of Legal Fight Club, Katie Phang and Norm Eisen are joined by Rep. LaMonica McIver for a broader conversation about the state of American democracy.

As political tensions rise and approval numbers shift ahead of the State of the Union, questions about oversight, prosecutorial discretion, and political accountability are front and center. This episode steps back from headlines to examine the bigger picture: the health of our democracy and the rule of law in a deeply polarized moment.