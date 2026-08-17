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Night Has A Thousand Eyes's avatar
Night Has A Thousand Eyes
2h

While we are at it, abolishing the seniority system would go a long way towards breaking up calcified thinking. It should be the best and the brightest in leadership positions rather than rewarding those who have endured. And of course term limits would clear out a lot deadwood; elective office should be a temporary public service and not a career move.

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William Schrader's avatar
William Schrader
2h

Thank you for another intelligent and honest article.

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