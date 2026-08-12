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Cynthia Phillips's avatar
Cynthia Phillips
1h

Bravo! This is one of the most thorough run-downs of the current state of play in Texas I have seen. And, I am really happy that this race is being highlighted. It is a very technical regulatory agency and thus unlikely to hold the public's interest. It has always been very much of interest to the O&G guys who are, of course, Republican. The O&G industry has two factions - the small operations and the big corporations. The cognitive dissonance between the two factions' goals is big. The small operators correctly see an idiot like Bo French as being the willing puppet of the big corporations and small operators being therefore trampled.

At the Texas Democratic Party's convention in June, a small operator named Duncan Hawk walked out on the stage. He is a dyed in the wool Texas Republican, so it was a little awkward at first. But, he soon had the crowd.

His speech is worth watching, not just because he endorsed Rosenthal, but because he laid out what a clear and present danger French is to small operators and the the health and safety of Texans because of uncapped wells. A puppet of the industry like French means leaving all the environmental destruction of uncapped wells un-mitigated when he says "cutting regulations".

Y'all can find Duncan Hawk's speech on the Texas Democratic Convention's YouTube page. Mr. Hawk's speech is worth watching because it displays the very conundrum and cognitive dissonance discussed in the article. MAGA is a danger to Texans and many Texas Republicans are choosing Texas rather than MAGA. We won't win West Texas, but we just might cut Republican margins enough to win statewide offices. Y'all can fight me, but this native Texan Democrat thinks Republicans are in play. We're going for it.

If anyone wants me to link Mr. Hawk's clip, I will.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Well, how typically Texan. And how typically fascist.

No surprise there, but perhaps Talarico can put a stop to Paxton.

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