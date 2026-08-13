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Deborah Luken's avatar
Deborah Luken
4h

To the Democrats in Congress:

Now in the 90 day “quiet period”, the Republican Party’s challenge to the National Voter Registration Act, while not quiet, is losing bad. Of the 30 states that Trump sued for voter rolls Trump has lost 21 and won 0. Even calls for a national security emergency would never pass muster. His ploy against mail in voting has been rebuked by Judge Talwani: “The court finds that enfranchisement heavily outweighs the executive’s attempt to unconstitutionally insert itself into the domain of election regulation.”

Which brings up Trump’s favorite tactic, lies and smears, fear and intimidation through repetition and coordination, with no quiet period, ever. It is just as valid to counter this method as it is any legal challenge.

Trump’s most feared word is loser. He is a 2020 loser and come November he will be an even bigger loser. The memos just released by the WhiteHouse show that the Mueller counterintelligence investigation was short circuited. When Russia released the Clinton emails, at Trump’s request, Russia was listening and responded, without Russia’s help, loser. Call him a Fascist, which he is, but loser, never, call him an autocrat, which he is, but to be called feeble, in mind and body, loser. Accuse him of graft and corruption, but the Iranian War, loser.

All of these very pertinent issues have depth in signifying the complexity of our situation and with the added worth of know your enemy acumen, the ability to be right on target.

We the people do not consent.

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Bradford Hamilton's avatar
Bradford Hamilton
4h

Great! I've been waiting for the "big tent" revival, as it were. To me, this is the clearest path to overturning the current government overreach against anything "different" from Wonder-Bread America.

A return to a true "USA" (not "America") by embracing multiple POV's is the best way out of this quagmire. Thanks!

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