Voters were plainly fed up with the incompetent Trump regime’s corruption. With a stunning 14 percent margin in the House popular vote, the voters could not have been clearer about whom they want to lead.

A new Pew survey confirms that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by overwhelming margins on key issues:

A 57% majority of Americans say they are either excited (19%) or relieved (38%) that Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections. A similar share (55%) approve of Democratic congressional leaders’ policies and plans for the country, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The survey, conducted Nov. 9-15 among 10,247 adults, also finds that 36% of Americans say they would like to see Democratic congressional leaders take the lead in solving the nation’s problems. Far fewer (15%) say they want to see Trump take the lead.

By a stunning margin (45-27 percent), voters trust Democrats over Republicans to handle the economy. Democrats hold a commanding advantage on every other policy issue polled: 48-26 percent on Iran, 50-27 percent on tariffs, 47-18 percent on ethics, and 52-20 percent on healthcare. Even on immigration, traditionally a strong suit for Republicans, Democrats’ advantage is substantial, 47-34 percent.

Newly elected Democratic senators arrive for new member orientation meetings for the 120th Congress on November 9 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans are suddenly conciliatory about working with their opponents, while Democrats are ready to confront an unpopular, addled president. “Compared with earlier in Trump’s current term, more Republicans now say Trump should try as best he can to work with Democratic leaders to accomplish things, even if it means disappointing his own voters,” Pew pollsters found. And it’s not small: “53% hold this view, while 45% say Trump should stand up to Democratic leaders on issues important to his voters, even if it means it’s harder to address critical problems.” By contrast, “Roughly seven-in-ten Democrats (72%) say the party’s leaders should stand up to Trump, while 26% say Democratic leaders should try to work with Trump.”

Also noteworthy: Exit polling shows that several targets of Democratic reformers rate miserably with the public. The Supreme Court drew 59 percent disapproval, while ICE garnered disapproval from 60 percent. AI (in results taken before the spate of outages many attributed to AI) is widely loathed. Some 76 percent of midterm voters said they oppose building data centers in their area; 57 percent said AI will make society worse.

Democrats should draw three conclusions from the election results and polling. First and foremost, as we have argued, talk about the Democratic “brand” being broken is old, wrong, and counterproductive. Whether temporary or not, the public indisputably favors Democrats to run things.

Voters share the general vision virtually all Democrats ran on: namely, restoring and expanding healthcare access, lowering gas and food prices, regulating AI, reining in a rogue ICE operation, rooting out corruption, and reversing the accumulation of wealth and power in the hands of the very few and well-connected. Timidity, fear of being called “socialists” for attacking monopolistic power, and naïve faith in “normal” Republicans to join hands with Democrats reflect the sort of establishment/corporate-friendly mentality that enraged the base and fueled the rise of a generation of progressive fighters.

Second, elected Democrats are in agreement about the contours of their agenda. The new stars in the Democratic Party, including so-called “moderates,” ran on an agenda that is unmistakably and aggressively populist. As Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reminded activists in a post-midterm speech:

Take James Talarico, the first Democratic senator from Texas in thirty years. Week after week on the trail, Talarico said bluntly that “the system is rigged.” In the final stretch of his campaign, he called out Elon Musk for trying to buy a Senate seat. Talarico won by over 10 points — in Texas. … James Talarico pledged support for my bipartisan bill with Republican Senator Josh Hawley to break up big medicine. In Ohio, my friend Sherrod Brown channeled voter fury against AI data centers. And when crypto bros and Big Tech billionaires tried to buy this Senate seat for the Republicans, Sherrod didn’t mince words. He said, “A handful of corrupt billionaires think they can buy power and keep this rigged system working in their favor, ”We’re proving that our voice is louder than their money.” And Sherrod was right. In Kansas, yes, Kansas, Adam Hamilton won by calling for cracking down on corporate price gouging, stopping data centers from jacking up utility bills, and expanding Medicare. And by the way, speaking of Kansas, Dr. Roger Marshall lost because voters rejected him nickeling and diming his struggling patients. It was a stark contrast that made clear which candidate would fight for you.

Establishment Democrats, including Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), might like to claim Iowa Sen.-elect Josh Turek as a “moderate,” but Warren reminded us that “self-described prairie populist Josh Turek … believes that ‘health care is a human right.’” She added, “He’s ready to fight the monopolies that own your health insurance, your pharmacy, and your PBM. He’s talked about breaking up Big Ag monopolies and the right to repair your own stuff.” She noted that Turek also “put forward a serious plan to scrap the cap to tax the richest Americans so we can extend Social Security in the future. Strong — and very specific.”

In short, establishment Democrats’ handwringing about a progressive agenda that would put new senators from red and purple seats at risk is misguided. They should instead try listening to and following the lead of the winners.

Finally, the strategy and force with which Democrats pursue their agenda will be critical to keeping faith with voters who sent them to or kept them in Washington and preventing MAGA Republicans from regaining momentum. Specific, clean bills (e.g. cutting off funding for the war, reversing Medicaid cuts, passing ACA subsidies, enacting a national moratorium on data centers) will be essential to clarifying what Democrats stand for. They would be wise to test Republicans’ will to filibuster and Donald Trump’s will to veto overwhelmingly popular bills. If need be, after separate votes have laid out the stakes, Democrats can resort to reconciliation.

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Beyond reconciliation, Democrats should be willing to force to votes and carve out from filibuster (just as the Byrd rule did with tax-and-spend measures) overwhelmingly popular measures such as Supreme Court ethics and term limits, a government-wide ban on gifts and stock trading, and ICE revamp/reform.

Republicans, especially those up for re-election in 2028, can read the polls too, and Democrats may get more Republican support than nervous Nellie Democratic establishment types anticipate. (If not, Democrats should resort to surgery on the filibuster.) Democrats sure won’t get what they don’t push for, nor will they impress voters by shying away from confrontation. Now is the time to go big, be bold, and show voters they have listened to their cry for fundamental change.