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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
15m

Trump & Co: a RICO enterprise intent on retaining power by any means.

Jdg Carter denied Trump’s DOJ lawless request to set aside more than 20,000 California ballots with no trial & no appeal: "Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch.”

https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/breaking-the-judge-read-the-list?

Bring on a Blue Tsunami.

#VoteBlue!

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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
10m

“It is not every election in which the contest between darkness and light, between hope and fear is so evident.” Vote for the light!

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