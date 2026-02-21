The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
Feb 21

The Atlantic has an article today by Roge Karma explaining how easy it will be for Trump to get around this ruling using existing tariff laws. Trump is the biggest source of waste, fraud, and abuse loose in the country today. There has never been a welfare queen to compete.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
Feb 21

Thank you for your tireless and successful work in the courts. It is never ending.

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture