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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
5h

Words matter, especially if you are President. Trumps statement made during our current war with Iran is egregious and incredibly reckless. Iran is not known for keeping a level head when it comes to decisions about enemies. Newsom is correct in saying that this is also treasonous. Trump basically put a big red arrow on LA and San Diego, (which is the principal port for the US Pacific Fleet) which is a danger to everyone there. The Republican silence is inexcusable and shows to the voters how seriously they take their Congressional vows to uphold our laws and maintain allegiance to our country. We have a chance to change the trajectory of this country from a downward spiral under Trump, and we need to take it on November 3rd. It is not an exaggeration to say that we are in a perilous situation on all fronts.

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KO in LA's avatar
KO in LA
6h

Sorry, but every time I hear a discussion of whether this was a joke, my question is - what was the funny part? Iran could take out American cities and we'd be ok, it would be a small price to pay, so in that case, take out Los Angeles and San Diego. Hahaha?

We should accept the framing that it's funny to suggest sacrificing millions of Americans because their state didn't vote for Trump? THAT's their joke. So instead of arguing about whether he meant it as a joke, let's understand he said it knowing MAGA would think it was funny. Funny to "joke" about killing millions of Americans who didn't vote for Trump.

So when they tell us he was joking, can we ask them to explain the joke?

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