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Jason's avatar
Jason
4hEdited

Rubin is correct to point out the extreme brutality the people of the West Bank continue to suffer, even if she avoids the clear description of this system of oppression - apartheid.

The slaughter in Gaza has not stopped either. Since the suppose “ceasefire” last fall, Israel has killed over 1100 men women and children in the region, while occupying over 60% of its land, including much of the best farmland. Israel continues to restrict building materials and food from entering, and 10,000 Palestinians are still missing, either buried under rubble or held as hostages under “administrative detention”.

This did not all start under Israel’s longest serving prime minister, but him and his allies have made it worse. Support for Israel’s brutality in the US remains bipartisan, although that is changing fast.

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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
4hEdited

Step One: Require AIPAC to register as the lobbying organization of a foreign government.

AIPAC--and its smaller imitators--holds a stranglehold on the US Congress with regards to ANY official US government policy towards Israel.

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