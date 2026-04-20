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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

The higher they fly, the deeper they fall.

(Another of my mother's many, many sayings.)

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
3h

Harry Truman has a relevant quote about politics, especially men engaged therein:

There are 3 thrings that can ruin a man: power, money, and women.

He went on to say:

I never wanted power, I never had any money, and the only woman in my life is up at the house right now!

I kinda miss him.

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