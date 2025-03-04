The Countdown is on! Join us:
And while you’re waiting, please catch up on today’s posts and be sure you don’t miss our video about the true states of the union:
The real voice of America
This evening, President Trump will address Congress for the first time since his reelection. He is expected to address his foreign and domestic policy plans, from his tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China to his recent pause on aid to Ukraine
The strength of the union
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
The State of Our Union is Fed Up
Americans across the country are mounting small and big acts of resistance against Republicans’ incompetence and cruelty
By Maria Peralta
States of the Union
We all know that tonight’s speech by you-know-who will be filled with disdain for the truth. We at The Contrarian know the real state of the union…
(WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE)
SEE YOU TONIGHT! Come have fun with Jen, Norm, April Ryan, and Jon Alter…our coverage kicks off at 8:45 Eastern—join us for some hard truths and harder laughs.
Until then,
The Contrarians
For those interested in apologizing to President Zelensky, as I did, through the Ukraine WDC Embassy, here's the email address: us@mfa.gov.ua.
Watching and being with you and your community is the only way I can tolerate watching this state of the union speech tonight. I already have a headache 🤕