The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Larry McGinnity's avatar
Larry McGinnity
Mar 5, 2025

For those interested in apologizing to President Zelensky, as I did, through the Ukraine WDC Embassy, here's the email address: us@mfa.gov.ua.

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VickijH78's avatar
VickijH78
Mar 4, 2025

Watching and being with you and your community is the only way I can tolerate watching this state of the union speech tonight. I already have a headache 🤕

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