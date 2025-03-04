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And while you’re waiting, please catch up on today’s posts and be sure you don’t miss our video about the true states of the union:

The real voice of America Lavora Barnes · March 4, 2025 This evening, President Trump will address Congress for the first time since his reelection. He is expected to address his foreign and domestic policy plans, from his tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China to his recent pause on aid to Ukraine Read full story

The strength of the union Nick Anderson · March 4, 2025 Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com. Read full story

The State of Our Union is Fed Up March 4, 2025 Americans across the country are mounting small and big acts of resistance against Republicans’ incompetence and cruelty



By Maria Peralta Read full story

States of the Union The Contrarian · March 4, 2025 We all know that tonight’s speech by you-know-who will be filled with disdain for the truth. We at The Contrarian know the real state of the union…

(WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE) Listen now

SEE YOU TONIGHT! Come have fun with Jen, Norm, April Ryan, and Jon Alter…our coverage kicks off at 8:45 Eastern—join us for some hard truths and harder laughs.

Until then,

The Contrarians