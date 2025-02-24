Good evening Contrarians,

It’s Monday, but did our best to deliver one that’s not entirely hopeless…

Delete NOAA at our own peril February 24, 2025 By Jeff Nesbit



The agency's data gathering and reporting—about hurricanes, heat waves, torrential rains and other extreme weather events—save lives.

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Let’s fire all the lawyers Steve Vladeck · February 24, 2025 Buried in the headlines surrounding Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s firing of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti was a development that is far more ominous: Hegseth’s sacking of Army Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, Air Force Lt. Gen. Charles Plummer, and Navy Rear Adm. Lia M. Reynolds. Those… Read full story

And in case you missed this morning’s exceptional coverage of the Pentagon firings, please be sure to take a look:

Until tomorrow!

Thanks for being here with us.

The Contrarians