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Jan Luke's avatar
Jan Luke
Feb 24, 2025

Someone gave me a great idea! Post sticky notes everywhere you go in public spaces, #NO Kings, or anything else you want to protest! Imagine what we can do!

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Jean Dufresne's avatar
Jean Dufresne
Feb 24, 2025

Too bad the democrats in Congress won't stand up. With the exception of three, every democrat is either silent or preaching to the choir on opinion shows-- two things that do absolutely no good. Democrats must become vocal on the immoral, illegal, and un-American things Mustrump is doing, and they must go on EVERY media outlet there is to reach as many Americans as they can. They must CALL FOR ACTION AND GIVE US A PLAN ON STOPPING THESE FASCISTS, then LEAD! I know, I'm dreaming; it would require a spine and a clue, neither of which the democrats possess.

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