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Monica P.'s avatar
Monica P.
Apr 1, 2025Edited

Along with WI voters I hope FL voters in Districts 1& 6 get out the vote! Voting is a privilege. After what happened in November, I hope everyone realizes how important their vote is.

Senator Cory Booker rocks. We all need to do GOOD TROUBLE on Saturday. I’m planning on it and can’t wait!

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Lois
Apr 1, 2025

Praying for election victories for the white hats in WI and FL. May God bless Cory Booker❣️❣️❣️❣️

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