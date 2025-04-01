Good Evening Contrarians!

April has arrived, with enough happening today to provide content for the rest of the month. Our eyes are focused primarily on Wisconsin, as votes are still being cast for the pivotal State Supreme Court seat. No matter the outcome, we appreciate and admire all of you who have done your part to campaign honestly and with dignity—in stark contrast to the coward meddling in our elections, writing dirty checks, and looking like a dipsh*t doing so:

Keep checking in with us at the Contrarian for a Live reaction once the votes have been counted. Let’s Go, Wisconsin!

We are also focused on the extraordinary activism of Senator Cory Booker, the Democrat from New Jersey who has been speaking on the Senate floor for nearly 23 hours (at the time of posting this). Should he make it past 7:19 p.m. ET, he will break the record of Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 civil rights debate on the Senate floor. Booker’s motivation is to underscore that these are not normal times, and should not be treated as such. It is a bold form of protest against Trump’s appalling policies, which continue tearing apart our most crucial agencies, with no regard for the lives and livelihoods he is ruining. When Sen. Booker took the floor at 7 p.m. he stated:

John Lewis and so many heroes before us would say that this is the time to stand up, to speak up...This is the time to get in some good trouble, to get into necessary trouble. I can’t allow this body to continue without doing something different, speaking out.

Thank you to all of the Democratic senators who are standing with him, by asking questions and showing their solidarity. Most of all, we thank and honor Senator Booker for meeting this moment.

Good trouble Nick Anderson · April 1, 2025 Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com. Read full story

Smart framing can increase immunization rates Dr. Julie Sweetland · April 1, 2025 The measles outbreak that began in West Texas in late January has led to more than 400 cases, at least 70 hospitalizations, and the first U.S. deaths from measles in a decade. Low confidence in vaccination in the affected region means the outbreak could last for at least several more months. Read full story

Amber Ruffin fires back after WHCA cancellation Meredith Blake · April 1, 2025 Over the weekend, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced that comedian Amber Ruffin would no longer be performing at its annual dinner on April 26. It marked a historic low for the WHCA, which has never publicly announced an entertainer—then rescinded the booking because of political pressure from the White House. Read full story

Signal-gate shows what happens when accountability is broken April 1, 2025 The Trump administration is eliminating all official accountability for any potential wrongdoing by the president and his allies.



By Mimi Rocah Read full story