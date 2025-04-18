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Lee Gould's avatar
Lee Gould
Apr 18, 2025

This interview was informative, interesting and, for me, hugely important....I feel I know something - at least much more than I did - about how these hostage-taking situations work. To me, the important thing is of course to get Mr. Garcia back as soon as possible but equally important is the return of the others who were taken with him. Mr. Garcia's removal was an "administrative error"; the removal of the others was purposely full and completely illegal....

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JDinTX's avatar
JDinTX
Apr 19, 2025

The Blue Origin photo op was an affront to any of the female pioneers who actually earned their place in history. Jeff Bezos’ space endeavors are a freak show, not to be compared with NASAs achievements. Same for muskrat, although he hires smarter people.

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