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Senator Booker gave an inspiring speech, punctuated with readings of letters from constituents. That was an excellent move, and he's expressing a rallying cry for Democrats. Hats off to his colleagues who asked questions and provided support.
The Susan Crawford win in Wisconsin indicates that paying for votes was seen as an insult and that voters weren't having it. It looks as if Musk may be losing his punch. It would be still better if Trump would see it that way and throw him and his dogies under the bus. We'd be well rid of the lot of them.
Trump has dropped his hydrogen level, destructive tariff bomb, not just on the US, but on all our world wide trade partners. The negative impact on consumer prices, economic growth, US foreign relations and equity markets cannot be overstated. We are witnessing the beginning of the end of Trump and MAGA.