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Just want to make sure that you post lots of photos from your Saturday (pre-White House Correspondence Dinner) party, that you 2, representing Contrarians, are hosting!
I don't know if you answered this previously: Can the Supreme Court reverse last year's decision to allow a president unfettered lawlessness?