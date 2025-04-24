The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suze's avatar
Suze
Apr 24, 2025

Just want to make sure that you post lots of photos from your Saturday (pre-White House Correspondence Dinner) party, that you 2, representing Contrarians, are hosting!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Diane's avatar
Diane
Apr 24, 2025

I don't know if you answered this previously: Can the Supreme Court reverse last year's decision to allow a president unfettered lawlessness?

Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture