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One burning question. If Trump were to order the Insurrection Act in a near future protest (some speculate April 20), what legal recourse do protestors have in the moment? How will this look one week later, one month later. How does Mr. Eisen see this playing out. What sort of plan could be developed in advance?
I am going to continue complaining, respectfully, to Republicans in Congress. Especially about PIno's plan to celebrate Flag Day, June 14th ( also his birthday)with a military parade of tanks, soldiers. ( 20 million dollars at tax payers expense. HELL NO!) Stalin did it. Putin does it. Why doesn't he ask his boyfriend Musk to pay. Is this flexing muscles at the 56 thousand plus Greenlanders? That is Not American. I'm up for going to DC that same Saturday to protest such an atrocity. Disgusting 🫣.