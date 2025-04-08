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Please add Eugene Robinson to the Contrarians
Why are you not speaking about the "supreme court" letting the orange felon get away with all the firing of federal employees and some other reversals of lower court verdicts?
It is absolutely outrageous how these corrupt right-wing idiots rule everything in his favor.