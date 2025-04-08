The Contrarian

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Jill Deutsch's avatar
Jill Deutsch
Apr 8, 2025

Please add Eugene Robinson to the Contrarians

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Apr 9, 2025

Why are you not speaking about the "supreme court" letting the orange felon get away with all the firing of federal employees and some other reversals of lower court verdicts?

It is absolutely outrageous how these corrupt right-wing idiots rule everything in his favor.

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