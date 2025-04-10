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The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, support our work, help with ongoing litigation, and join a coalition of pro-democracy good-troublemakers, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I really want to make a renewed plea for more written articles, fewer globs of podcasts thrown at me all at once. I realize others may have different desires, but I'm betting most of us came here to read, rather than listen to MSNBC-style talking heads. Thanks.
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