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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
Apr 10, 2025

I really want to make a renewed plea for more written articles, fewer globs of podcasts thrown at me all at once. I realize others may have different desires, but I'm betting most of us came here to read, rather than listen to MSNBC-style talking heads. Thanks.

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EBFreed
Apr 10, 2025

Did Trump engage in Insider Trading? We have a right to know. Take this action to initiate an investigation into Trump’s possible Insider Trading crimes.

https://open.substack.com/pub/freedomwritersinc/p/freedom-writers-492025?r=n3mpq&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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