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Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
Feb 15, 2025Edited

Definitely, a Happy Contrarians Day!

We can also honor the legal work of the Non-Profit 'Doctors of America' who obtained a Court order to get the CDC to restore critical web pages.

I assume the Plaintiffs will seek further relief in the absence of webpages reporting on the Measles Outbreak in Gaines County Texas. That's 24 reported in Gaines County yesterday - 22 unvaccinated Children & 2 unvaccinated Adults. Per the Texas Department of Health there have been 48 total infections so far "... the worst Outbreak in 30years".

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Sharon Maxey's avatar
Sharon Maxey
Feb 15, 2025

I am wondering what anyone thinks about not filing taxes, as a protest to the fact (among others) that the Felon in charge is NOT an elected official?! Why should I be law-abiding when the ones in charge are clearly scoff-laws?

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