Good Evening Contrarians!

With our view on the state of our Democracy, today is perhaps not the sweetest Valentine’s Day on record. But if its purpose is to honor those you love, The Contrarian would like to send bouquets of gratitude to the courageous women and men nationwide who are actively choosing to honor their oaths of office—no matter the cost.

We send you into the weekend with an analysis of the week’s most important issues, a written and spoken examination of how our follies are affecting global politics, a delicious cookie recipe with a welcome kick, and an introduction to beloved Willie (AKA Ch. Cerise Highwayman), our Contrarian Pet of the Week.

Stay bold, friends. See you on Monday for Presidents’ Contrarians’ Day!

The Democracy Index Joyce Vance · February 14, 2025 The news is swirling this week, but that doesn’t mean we need to be. We’ve been watching closely to see what this administration is up to, what’s working for them, and what’s not. As they attempt to rattle the foundations of our democracy, we’re keeping a firm eye on... Read full story

A childish act with geopolitical consequences February 14, 2025 How Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico could give China cover to claim the South China Sea and more.



By Brian O’Neill Read full story

In case you missed our Undaunted figure(s) of the week or Jen and Mimi Rocah discussing what’s going on at SDNY, please be sure to check back in with our morning roundup!