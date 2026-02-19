The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Feb 19

These detention camps better known as concentration camps are costing the taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. Everyone should be on the front lines trolling their Repugnican lawmakers every day about this until they lose every single election every where. The term safe Republican seats should become reliably nonexistent in 2026.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paula Symonds's avatar
Paula Symonds
Feb 19

It makes me sick to my stomach reading this. All of us are complicit in this. It is time to sit down. Just stop everything and refuse to work until all these places are closed and the people returned to their homes.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture